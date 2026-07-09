LightPath Technologies, Inc. $LPTH Holdings Decreased by AIGH Capital Management LLC

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH - Free Report) by 90.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 930,738 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LightPath Technologies worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,939,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,445,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 5,064.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 70,075 shares of the technology company's stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 68,718 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.12.

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LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.24. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $795.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.34.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 37.38%. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 3,571,400 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $49,999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,934,828 shares in the company, valued at $41,087,592. The trade was a 54.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,864,452 shares of company stock worth $53,576,437 over the last 90 days. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company's portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

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