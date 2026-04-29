Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,397 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.47. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.60.

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Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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