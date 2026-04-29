Lincluden Management Ltd. Has $8.60 Million Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,706 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,871 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 0.9% of Lincluden Management Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.'s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,885.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Diageo to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HSBC lowered Diageo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Diageo from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 195.0%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

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