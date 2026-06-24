Lincoln Capital Corp Has $4.58 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lincoln Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.1%

AVGO stock opened at $380.15 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.77 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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