Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 37,744 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,095 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C comprises about 1.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC's holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 51.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 170,435 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,335 shares of the company's stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,044,773.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. The trade was a 51.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.13. 1,483,710 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,985. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1 year low of $80.15 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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