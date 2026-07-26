Lindblad Expeditions $LIND is Anchor Capital Management Company LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,348 shares of the company's stock after selling 928,758 shares during the period. Lindblad Expeditions accounts for 18.3% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company's stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,363 shares of the company's stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,012 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $31.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.20.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 119,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,499.44. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Elliott Bisnow sold 44,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,080,782.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $626,361.12. This represents a 63.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,009. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LIND stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions NASDAQ: LIND is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world's most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica's rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

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