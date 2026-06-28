Linde PLC $LIN is ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s 8th Largest Position

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 35,808 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 2.6% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.10% of Linde worth $242,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $543.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $519.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $527.94. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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