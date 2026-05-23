Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Linde were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Linde Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $517.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.78 and a 200-day moving average of $462.12. The firm has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $521.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,138 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,729.02. The trade was a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $540.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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