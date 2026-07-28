Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd's holdings in Linde were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Linde by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,263,064 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $538,558,000 after buying an additional 807,370 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in Linde by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 target price on Linde in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

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Linde Trading Down 1.0%

LIN opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $548.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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