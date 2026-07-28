Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,118 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Linde were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 237 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Linde Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ LIN opened at $507.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $387.78 and a 52 week high of $548.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $515.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.86.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $548.67.

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About Linde

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report).

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