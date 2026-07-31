Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Acquires 87,641 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,600 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises about 1.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.16% of Cintas worth $105,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Cintas Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $206.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.98. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas's payout ratio is 48.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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