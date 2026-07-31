Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 18,075 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $5,643,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,918,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 4.5%

TMUS opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.66 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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