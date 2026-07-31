Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 8,735 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 1,007.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,602 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 123.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,460,875,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI , a new artificial-intelligence investment platform led by Lou D’Ambrosio, chairman of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative gives GS a direct opportunity to monetize demand for AI-focused investing and could support long-term growth in assets under management and fee revenue. Goldman Sachs Asset Management launches AI investment platform

, a new artificial-intelligence investment platform led by Lou D’Ambrosio, chairman of Artificial Intelligence. The initiative gives GS a direct opportunity to monetize demand for AI-focused investing and could support long-term growth in assets under management and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: GS ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on approximately $437.7 billion of deals. Continued deal activity supports advisory revenue and signals a favorable environment for the firm’s investment-banking business. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers

in the first half of 2026, advising on approximately $437.7 billion of deals. Continued deal activity supports advisory revenue and signals a favorable environment for the firm’s investment-banking business. Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results across major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending and investment banking, reinforce expectations for a supportive operating backdrop for GS. The company’s latest reported quarter also featured substantial earnings and revenue beats, providing fundamental support for the stock.

Strong second-quarter results across major U.S. banks, driven by trading, lending and investment banking, reinforce expectations for a supportive operating backdrop for GS. The company’s latest reported quarter also featured substantial earnings and revenue beats, providing fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: GS and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors. Broadening access to private-market investments could help Goldman Sachs expand distribution and recurring asset-management fees. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

GS and T. Rowe Price launched a private-markets interval fund for retail investors. Broadening access to private-market investments could help Goldman Sachs expand distribution and recurring asset-management fees. Neutral Sentiment: A sharp unwinding of leveraged AI trades and losses at a hedge fund highlights elevated market and liquidity risk. The volatility could weigh on trading sentiment, although periods of dislocation may also create opportunities for GS’s trading business. Situational Awareness sells public equities book

A sharp unwinding of leveraged AI trades and losses at a hedge fund highlights elevated market and liquidity risk. The volatility could weigh on trading sentiment, although periods of dislocation may also create opportunities for GS’s trading business. Negative Sentiment: A U.K. tribunal ordered Goldman Sachs to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager in a discrimination case. The financial cost is modest relative to GS’s size, but the ruling adds reputational and legal risk. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,024.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,052.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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