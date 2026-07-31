Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,752 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

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More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Defense partnership expands growth prospects: CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could open a sizable government market and support longer-term demand for CoreWeave’s data-center capacity. Leidos and CoreWeave collaboration

CoreWeave is teaming with Leidos to provide secure, sovereign AI-cloud infrastructure for U.S. defense, national security and intelligence agencies. The agreement could open a sizable government market and support longer-term demand for CoreWeave’s data-center capacity. Positive Sentiment: Revenue outlook remains strong: Oppenheimer expects CoreWeave to report second-quarter revenue near the high end of its $2.45 billion to $2.60 billion guidance range, reinforcing the company’s rapid AI-infrastructure growth story. CoreWeave Q2 revenue outlook

Oppenheimer expects CoreWeave to report second-quarter revenue near the high end of its $2.45 billion to $2.60 billion guidance range, reinforcing the company’s rapid AI-infrastructure growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Large customer commitments provide demand visibility, but competition is rising: Meta could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including up to $35.2 billion in CoreWeave agreements. Yet Meta may eventually offer competing cloud services, creating a potential long-term customer and competitive risk. Meta CoreWeave and Nebius spending

Meta could spend more than $62 billion with CoreWeave and Nebius, including up to $35.2 billion in CoreWeave agreements. Yet Meta may eventually offer competing cloud services, creating a potential long-term customer and competitive risk. Negative Sentiment: Debt and credit concerns remain the main overhang: Reports highlight CoreWeave’s heavy GPU-related borrowing, significant capital spending and weak profitability. Rising credit-default-swap costs have reportedly implied sharply higher perceived default risk, intensifying worries about refinancing and cash flow ahead of the company’s August 11 earnings report. CoreWeave credit-default-swap concerns

Reports highlight CoreWeave’s heavy GPU-related borrowing, significant capital spending and weak profitability. Rising credit-default-swap costs have reportedly implied sharply higher perceived default risk, intensifying worries about refinancing and cash flow ahead of the company’s August 11 earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling weighs on sentiment: CEO Michael Intrator sold 307,692 shares for approximately $20.5 million, while another insider sold shares to cover tax withholding. The CEO’s transactions were conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces their signaling value, but the sizable sales still add pressure to the stock. CoreWeave SEC insider filing

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $47,542,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,586,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,560,965 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered CoreWeave from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $153.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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