Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Lumentum were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Citic Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,012.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $693.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38 and a beta of 1.48. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $1,085.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $825.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.71.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In related news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,000. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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