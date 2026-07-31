Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $113.03 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,648 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 109,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $113,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 258,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,873,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns remain a major catalyst: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase up to $20 billion of its shares. The buyback could reduce the share count, lift future EPS and signal confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings momentum: Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $7.07 billion versus $6.90 billion. Revenue increased 20.9% year over year, reinforcing the growth case for the brokerage and wealth-management business. Positive Sentiment: Estimates and technical sentiment improved: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Schwab stock breakout analysis

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.50 from $6.34 and its FY2027 forecast to $7.85 from $7.64. Commentary also points to a potential breakout and improving retail-investor bullishness, which could support trading activity and brokerage revenue. Positive Sentiment: New Austin-area office: Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab announced a new office location in the Austin region, supporting its client-service and regional growth footprint, though the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Robo-adviser shutdown: Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Why Charles Schwab is phasing out its robo-adviser

Schwab is reportedly phasing out its robo-adviser platform. The decision could reduce expenses and sharpen focus on core offerings, but may weaken its appeal to younger, digitally focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may weigh on sentiment: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while Nigel Murtagh sold approximately $3.4 million and Jonathan Beatty sold about $208,000. The trades were conducted under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them weaker bearish signals, but their size could encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s recent advance.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 32,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $3,426,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,029,667.72. The trade was a 36.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $709,312.56. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,848 shares of company stock worth $37,874,706. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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