Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 13,997 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,376,167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,109,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,356,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,128 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,523,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $833,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,169,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,916,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,294,367,000 after buying an additional 1,826,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Leerink Partners upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $453.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $421.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.86 and a 200-day moving average of $347.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth reported second-quarter revenue of $112.03 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.38, well above the $4.94 consensus estimate. Management also maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $19.50–$20.00, reinforcing expectations that profitability is recovering. UnitedHealth Just Gave Wall Street a Clearer Turnaround Signal

UnitedHealth reported second-quarter revenue of $112.03 billion and adjusted EPS of $6.38, well above the $4.94 consensus estimate. Management also maintained 2026 EPS guidance of $19.50–$20.00, reinforcing expectations that profitability is recovering. Positive Sentiment: Improved margins and a lower medical cost ratio indicate that UnitedHealth’s cost-control initiatives are gaining traction after the company’s difficult 2025 performance. Continued share repurchases and a higher earnings outlook add support to the investment case. UnitedHealth's Cost-Control Story is Gaining Momentum

Improved margins and a lower medical cost ratio indicate that UnitedHealth’s cost-control initiatives are gaining traction after the company’s difficult 2025 performance. Continued share repurchases and a higher earnings outlook add support to the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has improved: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its 2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, retaining a Buy rating. Another valuation update lifted fair value to $475.23 from $424.23, citing Q2 performance and better Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. UnitedHealth Group Stock Sees Fair Value Lift

Analyst sentiment has improved: Erste Group raised its 2026 EPS estimate to $19.85 from $18.33 and its 2027 estimate to $22.44 from $20.87, retaining a Buy rating. Another valuation update lifted fair value to $475.23 from $424.23, citing Q2 performance and better Medicare Advantage and Optum Health assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages currently give UNH a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting constructive—but not unanimous—expectations for the recovery. UnitedHealth Given Moderate Buy Recommendation

Brokerages currently give UNH a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, suggesting constructive—but not unanimous—expectations for the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors still face risks from commercial-insurance trends, Medicaid performance, regulatory scrutiny and elevated medical costs, including expenses related to surprise-billing dispute resolutions. These issues could limit the pace of the turnaround.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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