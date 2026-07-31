Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $66.67 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,184 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $66,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TrueWealth Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2,677.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its position in Intuit by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 366.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,352 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit will release its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results after the market close on August 25, followed by a conference call. The company also scheduled an Investor Day for September 17, giving management an opportunity to address growth, guidance and strategy. Intuit to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Results on Aug. 25; Investor Day Set for Sep. 17

Intuit will release its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results after the market close on August 25, followed by a conference call. The company also scheduled an Investor Day for September 17, giving management an opportunity to address growth, guidance and strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit and College Board announced a partnership to provide free financial-literacy tools and resources to high schools through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The initiative may support brand awareness and long-term customer engagement, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Intuit and College Board Partner to Bring Free Financial Tools and Resources to High School Classrooms

Intuit and College Board announced a partnership to provide free financial-literacy tools and resources to high schools through a new AP Business with Personal Finance course. The initiative may support brand awareness and long-term customer engagement, but it is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kessler Topaz and others, publicized an existing securities lawsuit against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with a September 8 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions concerning the strength of its tax business and TurboTax growth. The allegations have not been proven, but the repeated notices increase headline risk and could raise concerns about potential financial, reputational and management costs. Investor Alert: Robbins Geller Announces Intuit Class Action Opportunity

Several law firms, including Robbins Geller, Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Kessler Topaz and others, publicized an existing securities lawsuit against Intuit and certain executives. The case covers investors who purchased shares between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, with a September 8 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The complaints allege that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions concerning the strength of its tax business and TurboTax growth. The allegations have not been proven, but the repeated notices increase headline risk and could raise concerns about potential financial, reputational and management costs. Negative Sentiment: Investor-law-firm notices also highlight a reassessment by analysts and significantly reduced price targets following an alleged cut to TurboTax growth guidance. This suggests that concerns about the tax segment’s growth trajectory—not merely the litigation itself—are weighing on sentiment ahead of Intuit’s August earnings report. INTU Shareholder Alert and Analyst Opinion Reassessment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $462.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $315.50 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $289.08 and its 200 day moving average is $382.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $807.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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