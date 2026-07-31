Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $7.78 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,916 shares of the company's stock after selling 207,212 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Omnicell worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omnicell Trading Down 10.4%

OMCL stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $312.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.21 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMCL

Key Stories Impacting Omnicell

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 earnings outlook was raised. Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Neutral Sentiment: Financial flexibility improved. Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs.

Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance fell short of expectations. Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Omnicell Q2 CY2026: Beats on Revenue but Stock Drops on Weak Guidance

Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure. Recent disclosed activity showed company insiders selling shares, with no reported insider purchases over the past six months.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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