Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.44% of NVR worth $78,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NVR by 34,923.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $413,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $311,496,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 879.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $160,911,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,400.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,224.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $6,297.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,501.01 and a one year high of $8,618.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6,409.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,756.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. NVR had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $108.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 EPS for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Further Reading

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