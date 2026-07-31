Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Halliburton Company $HAL

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 151,088 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 128.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,284,612 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $89,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,095 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Halliburton by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 110,000 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 69,644 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,949 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 67,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $889,282.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 148,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,330,382.80. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $852,377.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,927,732.07. This trade represents a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 243,475 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.71. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Key Stories Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to help advance a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The potential work could involve Halliburton supporting gas development and a natural-gas power plant, creating exposure to rising energy demand from data centers. Reuters article

Halliburton signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beetaloo Energy to help advance a proposed gas-to-power project linked to an artificial-intelligence data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. The potential work could involve Halliburton supporting gas development and a natural-gas power plant, creating exposure to rising energy demand from data centers. Positive Sentiment: The Beetaloo agreement expands Halliburton’s potential role beyond traditional oilfield services into gas infrastructure supporting AI-related electricity demand. However, the agreement is preliminary and does not yet represent a firm contract or meaningful near-term revenue contribution. Beetaloo Energy MOU article

The Beetaloo agreement expands Halliburton’s potential role beyond traditional oilfield services into gas infrastructure supporting AI-related electricity demand. However, the agreement is preliminary and does not yet represent a firm contract or meaningful near-term revenue contribution. Neutral Sentiment: Positive results from oilfield-equipment peer NOV and strong production at Expand Energy suggest some resilience across the broader energy-services and production markets. Nevertheless, these companies’ results have limited direct impact on Halliburton’s earnings. NOV earnings article

Positive results from oilfield-equipment peer NOV and strong production at Expand Energy suggest some resilience across the broader energy-services and production markets. Nevertheless, these companies’ results have limited direct impact on Halliburton’s earnings. Negative Sentiment: UBS said Halliburton’s softer third-quarter guidance is weighing on the stock. The cautious outlook raises concerns about near-term earnings momentum despite Halliburton’s recent quarterly earnings and revenue beat, leaving investors focused on weaker operating conditions and the timing of any recovery. Halliburton soft Q3 guidance article

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Further Reading

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