Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 358,494 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 221.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 358,494 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $175,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.71 per share, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 28,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,169.99. This trade represents a 7.61% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 15,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,094 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.18 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $427.14 and its 200 day moving average is $384.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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