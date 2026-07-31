Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 365,194 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Broadcom were worth $191,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Pathway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $387.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.61 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $394.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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