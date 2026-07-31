Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 104,298 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,666 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 104,298 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $128,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,973 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 59,295 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TMO opened at $576.77 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.27 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.98 and a 200-day moving average of $511.55. The company has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 24,651 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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