Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,619 shares of the mining company's stock after selling 82,250 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the mining company's stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 229,630 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $38,929,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,985,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Weiss Ratings cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotia dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.69.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.4%

AEM stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $255.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share , exceeding the $2.89 consensus estimate and rising from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, while record quarterly free cash flow reflected better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control and strong margins. Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Agnico Eagle reported adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $2.89 consensus estimate and rising from $1.94 a year earlier. Revenue increased 35% year over year to $3.77 billion, while record quarterly free cash flow reflected better-than-planned production, disciplined cost control and strong margins. Positive Sentiment: Management maintained its 2026 production outlook and highlighted record shareholder returns, supporting confidence in the company’s ability to convert elevated gold prices and operational performance into cash. Agnico Eagle Reports Higher Q2 Earnings

Management maintained its 2026 production outlook and highlighted record shareholder returns, supporting confidence in the company’s ability to convert elevated gold prices and operational performance into cash. Positive Sentiment: The earnings call and quarterly filings outlined continued investment in the Central Lapland region of Finland, including acquisitions that could strengthen Agnico Eagle’s long-term exploration and growth pipeline. Agnico Eagle Accelerates Finnish Expansion

The earnings call and quarterly filings outlined continued investment in the Central Lapland region of Finland, including acquisitions that could strengthen Agnico Eagle’s long-term exploration and growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling increased expectations for AEM price movement around the earnings release, but not indicating a clear directional bias. Implied Volatility Surging for Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Options

Options-market implied volatility has risen, signaling increased expectations for AEM price movement around the earnings release, but not indicating a clear directional bias. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly missed the $3.78 billion estimate, and updated production and spending guidance suggests potential changes to the company’s cost and capital plans. Agnico Eagle's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion narrowly missed the $3.78 billion estimate, and updated production and spending guidance suggests potential changes to the company’s cost and capital plans. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group lowered its 2026 and 2027 EPS forecasts, while the broader analyst-rating commentary cautioned that favorable brokerage recommendations may be overly optimistic. These revisions could limit upside despite the strong quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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