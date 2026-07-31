Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,770 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,979 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP's holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,678 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $6,520,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the company's stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Further Reading

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