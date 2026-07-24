Liquidia Corporation $LQDA Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its position in shares of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,075 shares of the company's stock after selling 37,931 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.13% of Liquidia worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.22. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $90.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, insider Jason Adair sold 7,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $562,283.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 217,126 shares in the company, valued at $15,526,680.26. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sanjeev Khindri sold 1,185 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $84,739.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,869.97. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 2,022,134 shares of company stock valued at $129,579,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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