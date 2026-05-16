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Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Liquidity Services logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holding to 1.81 million shares valued at about $55 million. Institutional investors overall own 71.15% of the company.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including Director Jaime Mateus-Tique and VP Mark A. Shaffer, who both sold stock on May 11. In total, insiders sold 23,843 shares worth about $809,545 over the past 90 days.
  • Liquidity Services reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.35 versus the $0.30 consensus and revenue of $120.73 million, far above estimates. The company also set Q3 2026 EPS guidance of $0.30 to $0.39.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,734 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.89% of Liquidity Services worth $54,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.6% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,002 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,727 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 6,913 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $238,636.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $379,064.12. This trade represents a 38.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $234,608.47. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 68,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,023.54. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,843 shares of company stock worth $809,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $32.96 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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