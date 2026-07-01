Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT - Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,393 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 36,015 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Liquidity Services worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 454,988 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 38.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 209,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 835.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 120.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liquidity Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,461,513.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,796.20. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $143,152.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,507.70. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 213,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,757,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm had revenue of $120.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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