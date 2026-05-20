Little House Capital LLC Acquires 9,841 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company's fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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