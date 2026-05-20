Free Trial
The Market Does Not Wait. MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Get the Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Little House Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Little House Capital LLC boosted its ExxonMobil stake by 920.8% in the fourth quarter, ending with 42,138 shares valued at about $5.1 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also increased their positions, and 61.80% of ExxonMobil’s stock is now owned by institutional investors.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on XOM, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $163.95; ExxonMobil also reported stronger-than-expected quarterly EPS and revenue and declared a $1.03 quarterly dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 920.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.4%

XOM stock opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil Right Now?

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
tc pixel
Musk's acquisition pattern points to ONE stock
Musk's acquisition pattern points to ONE stock
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
The SpaceX supplier that shipped 5 billion chips to Starlink
The SpaceX supplier that shipped 5 billion chips to Starlink
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Iran Conflict: These Stocks Could See Sustained Gains
Iran Conflict: These Stocks Could See Sustained Gains
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines