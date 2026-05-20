Little House Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 920.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 38,010 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Little House Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

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Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.4%

XOM stock opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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