Little House Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Little House Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,536 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won an Office of Naval Research contract to further develop software-defined radar for next-generation naval systems, a potential growth driver in a high-value defense market. RTX's Raytheon awarded contract to further develop next-generation software-defined radar capability

Raytheon, an RTX business, won an Office of Naval Research contract to further develop software-defined radar for next-generation naval systems, a potential growth driver in a high-value defense market. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon completed the preliminary design review for NASA’s Landsat Next Instrument Suite, signaling progress on a space program that could add future revenue and strengthen RTX’s sensors and space portfolio. RTX's Raytheon completes design review of Landsat Next space instruments

Raytheon completed the preliminary design review for NASA’s Landsat Next Instrument Suite, signaling progress on a space program that could add future revenue and strengthen RTX’s sensors and space portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with RTX rated an average “Moderate Buy,” which may help support investor confidence but does not materially change the near-term fundamentals. RTX Corporation NYSE: RTX Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with RTX rated an average “Moderate Buy,” which may help support investor confidence but does not materially change the near-term fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mentioning “RTX” relate to NVIDIA-branded gaming GPUs and laptops, not RTX Corporation, and are unlikely to affect the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $174.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $130.90 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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