Little House Capital LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Little House Capital LLC reduced its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Northbridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $228.01 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. President Capital dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

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About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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