Littlejohn & Co. LLC Sells 594,142 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Littlejohn & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,362 shares of the company's stock after selling 594,142 shares during the period. Aveanna Healthcare comprises 13.4% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 1.01% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 16.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 951,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 134,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 236,152 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, F m Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Aveanna Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $43,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,578,089.76. This represents a 96.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $43,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,089.76. This trade represents a 96.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,305,664 shares of company stock worth $215,555,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.22 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 124.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVAH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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