Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Has $406,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Article Title

Lilly continues to benefit from enthusiasm around its weight-loss and diabetes franchise, with articles highlighting its dominance in the GLP-1 market and expectations for further long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its PreCheck pilot program, which could speed reviews of new U.S. manufacturing facilities and support Lilly’s multi-billion-dollar capacity expansion. Positive Sentiment: Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Article Title

Investors also reacted to Lilly’s expanding oncology reach in China and the commercialization agreement for Verzenios, which keeps Lilly involved in supply and development while adding local distribution support. Positive Sentiment: Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Article Title

Separately, Lilly was highlighted in several bullish commentary pieces after hitting record highs and new 52-week highs, reinforcing momentum in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Article Title

Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management listed Lilly among its top healthcare holdings, which may support investor confidence but is not a direct operational catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure point is the handoff of mainland China commercialization rights for Verzenios to Innovent Biologics, which investors may view as a reduction in direct control over part of Lilly’s China business and a reason for some near-term selling. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.5%

LLY stock opened at $1,199.30 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,238.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,048.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,024.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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