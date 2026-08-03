Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,421 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,843,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,733,000 after acquiring an additional 759,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,900 shares of the company's stock worth $610,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 780.1% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $174.46 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.34 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $175.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.56 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.61% and a net margin of 0.34%.Live Nation Entertainment's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Live Nation Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Live Nation Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Live Nation reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.67 billion, up 9.4% year over year and above the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share also exceeded expectations, while results benefited from record attendance, Ticketmaster growth, sponsorship gains and strong international demand. Live Nation beats quarterly revenue estimates on resilient concert demand

Live Nation reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.67 billion, up 9.4% year over year and above the $7.56 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share also exceeded expectations, while results benefited from record attendance, Ticketmaster growth, sponsorship gains and strong international demand. Positive Sentiment: Management reportedly raised full-year expectations, and analysts at Benchmark and BTIG maintained bullish views with $215 price targets. Susquehanna also increased its target to $187, although it retained a neutral rating. Analyst price-target updates

Management reportedly raised full-year expectations, and analysts at Benchmark and BTIG maintained bullish views with $215 price targets. Susquehanna also increased its target to $187, although it retained a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter showed strong demand but a mixed profit profile: adjusted operating income rose only 2% to $817 million, while concerts adjusted operating income declined 14%. Management expects much of the concerts segment’s improvement to arrive in the fourth quarter, making the earnings outlook unusually back-end loaded. Live Nation's 2026 Inflection Point Tests Demand Against Execution

The quarter showed strong demand but a mixed profit profile: adjusted operating income rose only 2% to $817 million, while concerts adjusted operating income declined 14%. Management expects much of the concerts segment’s improvement to arrive in the fourth quarter, making the earnings outlook unusually back-end loaded. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits because the stock recently traded near its 52-week high while its valuation remains demanding. Analysts also cited cost pressures, venue pre-opening expenses, international festival investments, substantial leverage and ongoing legal uncertainty as risks to future returns. Is LYV Stock Overvalued After Its Strong Rally and Earnings Beat?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.71.

View Our Latest Report on LYV

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $10,474,570.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,555.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 93,078 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $15,457,463.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 188,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,345,878.57. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment is a global live entertainment company that promotes, operates and sells tickets for live events. The company's core activities include concert promotion and production, venue operations and management, ticketing services through its Ticketmaster platform, artist management and development, and sponsorship and advertising services tied to live events. These integrated businesses are designed to connect artists, fans and commercial partners across the live event ecosystem.

The company in its current form was created following the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, combining a promoter and venue operator with one of the industry's largest ticketing platforms.

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