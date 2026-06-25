Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,205 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 3.9%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $196.11 on Thursday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion, signaling a much bigger diversification opportunity beyond mobile chips. Positive Sentiment: The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads.

The company introduced a new data-center AI roadmap and said it sees more than $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029, with new Dragonfly products aimed at agentic AI workloads. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer.

Qualcomm announced a strategic multi-generation CPU agreement with Meta Platforms, giving its AI data-center push a high-profile anchor customer. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips.

Qualcomm also expanded its relationship with Hugging Face to support developer-driven AI from device to cloud, reinforcing the software ecosystem around its chips. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy.

Reports that Qualcomm is acquiring AI software firm Modular for about $3.9 billion were viewed as a key step toward building a stronger software stack for its data-center strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern.

Analysts and media coverage suggest the stock had been pressured by skepticism around Qualcomm’s late entry into a crowded AI market, but the new announcements appear designed to address that concern. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm also said it is expanding its automotive design-win pipeline and entering robotics and industrial AI, which could help long-term growth but will take time to materialize.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $191.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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