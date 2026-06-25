Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,222 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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