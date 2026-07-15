Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.68 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The company has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $160.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500,983 shares of company stock valued at $584,395,630. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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