Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,591 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $11,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company's 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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