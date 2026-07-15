Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases Shares of 40,800 TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,800 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,883,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.05% of TD SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $7,140,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. CWM LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. This represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,700. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SNX stock opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $256.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.72.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company's revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $294.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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