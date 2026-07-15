Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,400 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.06% of ExlService as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,927,793 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $251,576,000 after acquiring an additional 514,911 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,625 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $174,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,652 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,781,036 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $160,467,000 after purchasing an additional 364,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,412 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $123,181,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,689,373 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $74,383,000 after purchasing an additional 705,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $148,257.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,632,574.90. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.66%.The company's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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