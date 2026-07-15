Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Tesla were worth $22,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 578 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3%

Tesla stock opened at $396.10 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.82 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $410.86 and its 200-day moving average is $407.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.39, a PEG ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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