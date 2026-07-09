Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 424.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $385.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm's 50-day moving average is $408.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $41,139,054. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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