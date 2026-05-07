Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 275.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AI product and partner announcements at Knowledge 2026 — ServiceNow expanded its AI Control Tower, launched Otto and Autonomous Workforce capabilities, and announced deeper integrations across Microsoft, Lenovo, FedEx and others, strengthening its enterprise AI governance and workflow play. ServiceNow expands AI Control Tower

Major AI product and partner announcements at Knowledge 2026 — ServiceNow expanded its AI Control Tower, launched Otto and Autonomous Workforce capabilities, and announced deeper integrations across Microsoft, Lenovo, FedEx and others, strengthening its enterprise AI governance and workflow play. Positive Sentiment: Expanded NVIDIA partnership with Project Arc — ServiceNow and NVIDIA are pushing Project Arc (autonomous desktop AI agents) to run under ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower with NVIDIA OpenShell security, a key step toward production-ready, governed AI agents — a concrete product-market example investors can model revenue growth from. ServiceNow And NVIDIA Project Arc

Expanded NVIDIA partnership with Project Arc — ServiceNow and NVIDIA are pushing Project Arc (autonomous desktop AI agents) to run under ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower with NVIDIA OpenShell security, a key step toward production-ready, governed AI agents — a concrete product-market example investors can model revenue growth from. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction signals — ServiceNow said AWS Marketplace transactions topped $1 billion as customers adopt agentic AI at scale, supporting faster monetization of the platform. ServiceNow hits $1 billion in AWS Marketplace transactions

Commercial traction signals — ServiceNow said AWS Marketplace transactions topped $1 billion as customers adopt agentic AI at scale, supporting faster monetization of the platform. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/reaffirmations — Several firms reaffirmed Buy/Outperform ratings or raised price targets (examples: DA Davidson, RBC, Bernstein) after the analyst/investor day, boosting investor confidence in the long‑term revenue/margin roadmap. DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Bernstein Hikes Price Target

Multiple analyst upgrades/reaffirmations — Several firms reaffirmed Buy/Outperform ratings or raised price targets (examples: DA Davidson, RBC, Bernstein) after the analyst/investor day, boosting investor confidence in the long‑term revenue/margin roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Investor day materials released — Slides and full analyst/investor day transcript provide more detail on ServiceNow’s $30B-by-2030 revenue ambition and margin/F CF targets; useful for modeling but not an immediate revenue read. Analyst/Investor Day Transcript

Investor day materials released — Slides and full analyst/investor day transcript provide more detail on ServiceNow’s $30B-by-2030 revenue ambition and margin/F CF targets; useful for modeling but not an immediate revenue read. Negative Sentiment: Valuation reset and near‑term skepticism remain — Coverage notes and market commentary highlight that NOW has already seen a steep YTD drawdown and that the stock is “working through a reset” despite the product wins; investors must weigh near‑term multiple compression vs. long‑term execution. Valuation Check After Knowledge 2026

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $236.00 target price (up from $226.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.71.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average is $133.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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