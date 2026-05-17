Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,294 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Lmcg Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $132,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,925,674 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $64,158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,247,690 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $28,823,375,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,153,754 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $12,597,374,000 after purchasing an additional 142,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,332,168 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $10,525,258,000 after purchasing an additional 558,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:META opened at $614.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day moving average is $622.18 and its 200 day moving average is $640.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $835.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.57, for a total value of $559,831.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 6,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,143,118.21. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 160,352 shares of company stock worth $102,559,436 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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