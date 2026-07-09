Lmcg Investments LLC Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,326 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,613 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,940,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $895,455,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Negative Sentiment: MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names.

MRVL fell alongside a broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks after geopolitical तनाव from the Middle East rattled markets and pushed investors out of high-multiple chip names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets.

Several reports highlighted concern that Marvell’s rapid rally left the stock looking stretched, especially after its strong year-to-date performance and recent volatility around index changes and valuation resets. Negative Sentiment: One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum.

One article said Marvell is “no longer a marvelous buy,” reflecting a more cautious investor tone after the stock pulled back from highs despite strong AI-related momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts.

Marvell continues to be framed as a key AI infrastructure supplier, with bullish pieces arguing its custom silicon, networking, and optical components remain central to data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $360 , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong.

RBC Capital reaffirmed an rating and lifted its price target to , signaling Wall Street still sees meaningful upside if AI demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Other recent commentary remained constructive, calling Marvell a long-term AI winner and suggesting its growth story is still early, which may help limit downside after the recent pullback.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $231.71 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $233.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $202.70 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total transaction of $667,359.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,610,688.90. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC set a $300.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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