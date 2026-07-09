Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 25,284 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,284 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LRCX opened at $333.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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