Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,351 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,170 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $361.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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