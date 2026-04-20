Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,180 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $75,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. New Street Research lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $201.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $183.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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